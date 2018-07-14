It’s been called the greatest musical ever filmed — now, tap dance your way to Blossom and experience the charm of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor on the big screen with the score played live by the Cleveland Orchestra. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8:30 p.m. $25-$99. clevelandorchestra.com
“Singin’ in the Rain” Live
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
