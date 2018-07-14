“Singin’ in the Rain” Live

to Google Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 iCalendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

It’s been called the greatest musical ever filmed — now, tap dance your way to Blossom and experience the charm of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor on the big screen with the score played live by the Cleveland Orchestra. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8:30 p.m. $25-$99. clevelandorchestra.com

Info
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Film, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00 iCalendar - “Singin’ in the Rain” Live - 2018-07-14 20:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser