“Stark County Artists Exhibition”

Visit this juried exhibit of local artists’ work that the Massillon Museum has hosted for more than 30 years. View pieces of many different mediums, including Jo Westfall’s weaving piece made with yarn, wire and a telephone, in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

