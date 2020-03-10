“The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage

to Google Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This trio is an intimate trip through Howard's 30-year music career. These shows deliver a fresh take on his best-known hits, providing the opportunity for the audience to hear first-hand about the inspiration behind his beloved material as well as stories from his touring career. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$50. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - “The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage - 2020-03-10 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Tuesday

March 10, 2020

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button