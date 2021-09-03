Movies Under the Stars

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy movies outdoors as Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens partners with the Nightlight cinema for the Movies Under the Stars series. Catch “The Royal Tenenbaums” Sept. 3, "Sunset Boulevard" Sept. 4 and "The Fifth Element" Sept. 5. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Lagoon area, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 8:30 p.m. stanhywet.org

