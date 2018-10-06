“The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show

to Google Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Lion's Lincoln Theatre 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

“The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show% Pull up a chair and eavesdrop on Vicki’s phone conversations with her best friend Madge. Although you never see Vicki’s husband, her children, or her best friend, by the end of the evening, you’ll know them all quite intimately. Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 7:30 p.m. $25. lionslincolntheatre.org

Info
Lion's Lincoln Theatre 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Comedy, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - “The Six Ages of Woman”: A One-Woman Comedy Show - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail