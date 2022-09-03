“The Sound of Music”

to

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Catch the Akron Symphony Orchestra as it performs music from this musical in collaboration with the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music’s Music Theatre program as a part of the Blossom Music Festival. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steel Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. $26-$121. clevelandorchestra.com

Info

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - “The Sound of Music” - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “The Sound of Music” - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “The Sound of Music” - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “The Sound of Music” - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 ical

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 1, 2022

Friday

September 2, 2022

Saturday

September 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required