“Transition”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This intriguing stage play is about change. No matter what you have done, where you've been or what has been said about you, with help and love from your higher power, you can go through a transition and change your life. This story is full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $22. akroncivic.com

