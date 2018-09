9/28-10/14 “Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music

Continuing their Family Theatre Adventure series, Ohio Shakespeare Festival tells Robert Louis Stevenson’s swashbuckling tale of young Jim Hawkins, who discovers a treasure map in an old sea-dog’s chest, and it’s off to the seas. But he’ll have to deal will pirates, parrots and the notorious Long John Silver before he gets there. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$50. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.