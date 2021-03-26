“What’s New! Recent Acquisitions”

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

This exhibit focuses on new pieces in the Kent State University Museum from groups that previously weren’t represented or had little representation, such as the Naga from northeastern India, the Karen from southeastern Myanmar and the Miao of southern China. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, $6 general public. kent.edu/museum

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
