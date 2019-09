10/1 Apollo’s Fire: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered – Akron 25th Anniversary Season Launch Concert% Jeannette Sorrell conducts this classic Vivaldi piece with Alan Choo and Susanna Perry Gilmore on violin and René Schiffer and Ezra Setzler on cello. Enjoy a post-concert reception and toast to kick off this celebratory season. The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$72. apollosfire.org