North American First People's Day Walk

Portage Path Community Learning Center 55 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio 44303

Commemorate this special day in Akron by walking the Portage Path with the Summit County Historical Society, The Lippman School and members of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. The walk will begin at Portage Path LLC and end at the Perkins Stone Mansion. This event is free and open to the public. Portage Path Community Learning Center, 55 S. Portage Path, Akron. 1 p.m. Free. summithistory.org

Portage Path Community Learning Center 55 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio 44303
