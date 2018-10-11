Trick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Over 30 locally owned and operated businesses in the Medina Historic District open during evening hours and feature great shopping deals, tasty samplings of specialty food products, mini-makeovers and lots of fun. In the spirit of Halloween, event guests are encouraged to trick-or-treat throughout the district for special deals, coupons and treats. Main Street Medina and the Medina Historic District. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256 View Map
