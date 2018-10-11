Over 30 locally owned and operated businesses in the Medina Historic District open during evening hours and feature great shopping deals, tasty samplings of specialty food products, mini-makeovers and lots of fun. In the spirit of Halloween, event guests are encouraged to trick-or-treat throughout the district for special deals, coupons and treats. Main Street Medina and the Medina Historic District. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com
Trick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out
Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatTrick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatJilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor ActivitiesOne of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-