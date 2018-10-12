Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This eclectic band weaves a rich tapestry of musical genres from all corners of the earth, including a jazzy mix of Middle Eastern, Afro-funk, Latin, reggae, French cafe, Americana, rock, soul and gospel sounds. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom - 2018-10-12 20:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Monday

October 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail