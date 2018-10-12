This eclectic band weaves a rich tapestry of musical genres from all corners of the earth, including a jazzy mix of Middle Eastern, Afro-funk, Latin, reggae, French cafe, Americana, rock, soul and gospel sounds. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatTrick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatJilly’s presents Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival with Church of the Starry Wisdom
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor ActivitiesOne of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-