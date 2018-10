Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”

The play reveals the depths of the character of Blanche du Bois, a woman whose life has been undermined by romantic illusions that lead her to reject the realities of life. The pressure brought to bear upon her leads to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion and, in the end, to madness. Rubber City Theatre, The Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron. $18-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.