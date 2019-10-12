Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York

to Google Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy an evening of mixed repertory works, including audience favorite “Caught,” in a family-friendly performance showcasing the dance company’s stunning dancers and effortless movement. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. uakron.edu

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dance Cleveland: Parsons Dance from New York - 2019-10-12 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail