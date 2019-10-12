Green Area Chamber Casino Night

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Join MAPS for the annual casino night presented by the Village of St. Edward, including craps, roulette, blackjack and Caribbean stud poker, as well as gift basket and 50/50 raffles. MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, N. Canton. 6-10 p.m. $40 and up. mapsairmuseum.org

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720 View Map
