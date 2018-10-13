Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Brewdog USA

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy six beer samples from Brewdog USA. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. You must be at least 21 years of age to ride. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $65-$85. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
