Toto: “40 Trips Around the Sun” Tour

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With the 2018 release of their greatest hits package garnering chart-topping status in eight different countries, Toto is having a major resurgence as the band embarks on its longest tour in years. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $48-$75. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
