Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis CD Release

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Hey Mavis is proud to announce the release of a CD with illustrated book combo titled, “Silver Ribbon Dream: People and Stories of the Ohio & Erie Canal.”​ This original work was funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and is a collaboration between Hey Mavis songwriter Laurie Michelle Caner and nationally acclaimed artist Leandra Drumm. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $19-$25. peninsulahistory.org

Info
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
