Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This Americana band was formed as part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park artist-in-residence program. Producer Don Dixon discovered the group and went on to produce its first two albums, both of which hit the Top 10 on the national Folk DJ-L radio charts. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $19-$23. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Hey Mavis - 2020-01-11 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser