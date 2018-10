× Expand Snyder Mausoleum

Take a leisurely stroll through Massillon Cemetery to learn about the history of the community, the cemetery, and some of the influential people buried there. Local historian Margy Vogt will lead visitors around the perimeter of the grounds to see the exteriors of the mausoleums. She will tell about the prominent families buried in the beautiful vaults. Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St., Massillon. 2 p.m. $7. massillonmuseum.org