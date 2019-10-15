The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This distinctive and powerful tenor is instantly recognizable. A member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with former bandmates, Page performs music from both his solo career and his Barenaked Lady years. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $22-$32. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Steven Page – formerly of Barenaked Ladies - 2019-10-15 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail