Tuesday Musical presents “Les Violons du Roy” with Anthony Roth Costanzo

Taking its name from the renowned string orchestras of the French kings, “Les Violons du Roy” is at the heart of the music scene in Montreal and Quebec City, where it has been in residence at the Palais Montcalm since 2007. This concert spans works from Handel to Glass. The University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. tuesdaymusical.org