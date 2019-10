“And Then There Were None"

When 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island, the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland. One by one, they are murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. This murder mystery's growing sense of dread and tension keeps you guessing to the very end. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$23. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.