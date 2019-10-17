Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

A combination of stellar instrumentals, one-of-a-kind lead vocal from Trent Wagler and strong harmonies from Eric Brubaker on fiddle, Jay Lapp on mandolin and Brian Dickel on bass set this band apart. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $28-$32. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Steel Wheels - 2019-10-17 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Friday

October 18, 2019

Saturday

October 19, 2019

Sunday

October 20, 2019

Monday

October 21, 2019

Tuesday

October 22, 2019

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail