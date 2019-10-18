Ballet in the City presents the Fifth Year Anniversary of the Ashley Bouder Project

A Principal Dancer of The New York City Ballet, Bouder has performed on international stages and is the 2019 Benoise de la Danse Award winner. The premise of her project is empowering female choreographers and composers by showcasing her own choreographic works and those of legendary ballerinas. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $38-$70. uakron.edu