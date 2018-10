× Expand HyperFocal: 0 HyperFocal: 0

The Scottish-American alternative rock band, Garbage, embarks on a short U.S. tour in support of the recently announced 20th anniversary edition of its legendary second album, “Version 2.0.” The tour sees the band perform the classic album in full, as well as a number of B-sides from the reissue. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $60-$93. livenation.com