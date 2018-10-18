Hike the Golden Woods

Cascade Valley Metro Park, Schumacher Valley Area 1690 Cuyahoga St., Akron, Ohio 44313

Take a stroll through the vibrant yellow leaves of a beech-maple forest and discover other golden plants and animals that abound this time of year. Good for spree credit. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Schumacher Valley Area, 1690 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Cascade Valley Metro Park, Schumacher Valley Area 1690 Cuyahoga St., Akron, Ohio 44313
