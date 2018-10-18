The Divergent Sounds Series: Gypsy Folk Meets the Symphony

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Featuring Angie Haze, this series combines two different musical genres into one unique concert experience. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $5-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
