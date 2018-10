“Dracula”: Laboratory Performance

Bram Stoker's classic tale of horror, adapted by company member Joe Pine for the Greystone stage, features a full cast, dynamic staging, fully realized stage combat, costumes and some technical effects. Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$20. ohioshakespearefestival.com