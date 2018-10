“War of The Worlds”: The 1938 Radio Script

Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the original broadcast in October of 1938, this special one-weekend-only staged reading retells Orson Wells’ famous Halloween radio fright night, including a realistic-sounding Martian attack. Experience the broadcast that shook the country. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The Hudson Players, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. 8 p.m. $14. hudsonplayers.com