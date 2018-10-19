Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling

Join CVSR for samplings of whiskey on a cool fall night. The folks at Town Branch Distillery are crossing the Ohio River to bring samples of their Town Branch Rye and Town Branch Bourbon to passengers who can also enjoy paired appetizers. Other beverages and snacks can be purchased from the concession car at an additional cost. This excursion is for ages 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60. cvsr.com