Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Join CVSR for samplings of whiskey on a cool fall night. The folks at Town Branch Distillery are crossing the Ohio River to bring samples of their Town Branch Rye and Town Branch Bourbon to passengers who can also enjoy paired appetizers. Other beverages and snacks can be purchased from the concession car at an additional cost. This excursion is for ages 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That, Train Ride
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling - 2018-10-19 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail