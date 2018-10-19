Jilly’s presents Strangled Darlings with Yankee Bravo

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Strangled Darlings is an Americana, experimental folk, punk-grass, folk-pop, freak-folk band. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
