Not-So-Spooky Stories & Campfire

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Sit beneath the light of the moon to enjoy marshmallows and hear nighttime tales around the campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
October 19, 2018

