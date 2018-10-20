Both claim to be the best at brewing, but at the end of the night, decide for yourself. Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy six beer selections and light appetizers. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. You must be at least 21 years of age to ride. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $65-$85. cvsr.com
Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Germany vs. Belgium
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Imin Yeh, Department of Art Lecture Series
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatHike the Golden Woods
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink3rd Thursday Akron
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsReception for Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & DrinkDinner in the Valley: HALEoween
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesS.I.G.H.T of Ohio Ghost Hunt at Midway Auto Wrecking
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatNot-So-Spooky Stories & Campfire
-
Saturday
-
Dracula Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Dracula”: Laboratory Performance
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“War of The Worlds”: The 1938 Radio Script
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFall Mushroom Hike
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatWild, Wild West Weekend
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMaps Fall Military Collectors Show
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatWild, Wild West Weekend
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-