Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Germany vs. Belgium

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Both claim to be the best at brewing, but at the end of the night, decide for yourself. Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy six beer selections and light appetizers. Seating is assigned. Commemorative glass is included. You must be at least 21 years of age to ride. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $65-$85. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
