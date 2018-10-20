Blu Jazz presents Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: “Dreams of 1968"

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The premier Northeast Ohio jazz ensemble opens its new season right here in the Rubber City with a commemoration of 1968, a pivotal and transformative year in American history, featuring music by Oliver Nelson, Herbie Hancock, Maynard Ferguson and more. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$30. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
