Preteens and teens ages 11-16: Come to the studio and make your own mask for Halloween. Use plaster to create a mask you can hang on your wall or other materials to make a wearable one. The preteen/teen night is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Admission includes snacks and materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com
Halloween Mask Making
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
