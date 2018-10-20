Enjoy a terrifying orchestral exploration of all things evil and dark from the world’s greatest composers, reimagined through the guitar of rock maestro Neil Zaza. This symphony of fear mixes dark, powerful arrangements of macabre classical masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and others with the fury of a rock band and orchestra. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$75. akroncivic.com
Neil Zaza's One Dark Night: A Rock Symphony of the Macabre
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
