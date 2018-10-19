This symphony of fear mixes powerful arrangements of macabre classical masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and others with the fury of a rock band. Joining this year for a guest appearance is Tim Ripper Owens, and Verb Ballets perform the critically acclaimed “Adagio Reimagined” project as well as raising “Dance Macabre” from the grave. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$75. akroncivic.com
Neil Zaza's One Dark Night: A Rock Symphony of the Macabre
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
