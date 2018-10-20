Phil Dirt & The Dozers transport you to another time and place, the classic rock ‘n roll of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more to perfection. Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. lionslincolntheatre.org
Phil Dirt & The Dozers: America’s Most Popular Nostalgia Rock and Roll Show
Lion's Lincoln Theatre 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
