The Third annual Art After Dark Costume Party

This spooky event features a nonstop dance floor, roaming entertainment and other fun surprises. Explore Halloween-inspired cocktails, craft beer, gallery activities, tarot card readers, photo booth and more. Enter the costume contest to win cool prizes. All proceeds from the party benefit Massillon Museum and Canton Museum of Art. Ticket price includes entry into the costume contest, galleries and dance party. Massillon Museum of Art, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 7-11 p.m. $20. cantonart.org