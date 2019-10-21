Richard Thompson: Solo & Acoustic with Eliza Gilkyson

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Thompson is one of the world’s most critically-acclaimed and prolific songwriters with Lifetime Achievement Awards for songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic. Twice Grammy Award-nominated folksinger Gilkyson is touring for her 20th album, “Secularia,” a collection of songs old and new that reflect her ongoing search for meaningful spirituality. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$40. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
