Richard Thompson: Solo & Acoustic with Eliza Gilkyson

Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Thompson is one of the world’s most critically-acclaimed and prolific songwriters with Lifetime Achievement Awards for songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic. Twice Grammy Award-nominated folksinger Gilkyson is touring for her 20th album, “Secularia,” a collection of songs old and new that reflect her ongoing search for meaningful spirituality. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$40. thekentstage.com