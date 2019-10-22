Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton

to Google Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This Grammy-winning singer/songwriter returns to the stage to highlight songs from his vast and varying body of work, including “Trouble,” “Till the Sun Turns Black,” “Gossip in the Grain” and “The Creek Don’t Rise.” Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$85. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Special Guests Kacy & Clayton - 2019-10-22 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Friday

October 18, 2019

Saturday

October 19, 2019

Sunday

October 20, 2019

Monday

October 21, 2019

Tuesday

October 22, 2019

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail