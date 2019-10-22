The Four Italian Tenors Perform “Viva Italia” A Salute to four great Italian Tenors: Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti & Andrea Bocelli

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This powerhouse quartet performs the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time in wonderful unique arrangements created especially for their U.S. debut tour. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
