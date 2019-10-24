Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock/Americana Meets the Symphony with Yankee Bravo

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hailing from Canton, Ohio, Yankee Bravo is an Americana band with folk, country and roots-rock influences. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7 p.m. $15 or free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
