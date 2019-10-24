Pine Needle Basket

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

Learn the art of making 3 ½-inch-wide pine needle baskets. Registration required by Oct. 12. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 7-8:30 p.m. $20. To register, visit 330tix.com.

