Pumpkin Carving

Join a naturalist to create a seasonal work of art. It's bring your own pumpkin, or register to receive a free pumpkin while supplies last. Limit one free pumpkin per family. Some carving utensils are provided. Registration begins Oct. 13. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org