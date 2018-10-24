Pumpkin Carving

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Join a naturalist to create a seasonal work of art. It's bring your own pumpkin, or register to receive a free pumpkin while supplies last. Limit one free pumpkin per family. Some carving utensils are provided. Registration begins Oct. 13. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
