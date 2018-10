× Expand Richard Marchisotto

Medium and star of the show, “Long Island Medium,” Caputo shares her incredible ability to communicate with the dead. Witness her amazing gifts firsthand as she gives live readings to audience members throughout the show while sharing personal stories about her unique psychic gifts. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $44-$94. akroncivic.com