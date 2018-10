The 2018 Fieldcrest Estate Fall Festival featuring the Glow

Imagine thousands of pumpkins, hundreds of hay bails, dozens of donuts and Autumn-licious treats and oodles of family-friendly activities. Come one, come all for a weekend of fun at Fieldcrest Estate. Don't forget the intricate Jack-O-Lantern displays all lit up at night. Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill St. SE, North Canton. $5-$10. fieldcrestestate.com